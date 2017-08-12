Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Takes over for Russell Martin
Lopez entered Friday's game against the Pirates in the second inning after starter Russell Martin suffered a strained oblique, The Associated Press reports.
Per Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star, Martin will undergo an MRI on his oblique Saturday, but manager John Gibbons said, "Those injuries are never good." The veteran backstop is likely headed to the DL, but even so, Lopez's role as the everyday catcher is not locked in. Miguel Montero (groin) is eligible to return Sunday, meaning fantasy owners may want to wait for the weekend news to cover all angles of the Jays' catching dilemma before buying too quickly on Lopez.
