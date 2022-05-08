Tapia went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI in an 8-3 win over the Guardians in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Hitting ninth for the Blue Jays and getting the start in right field, Tapia had run-scoring singles in the second and fourth innings and came around to score each time. The performance snapped a 1-for-18 mini-slump over his prior six games, and with Teoscar Hernandez now back in the lineup, Tapia's playing time is likely to dwindle, On the season, the former Rockie is slashing a rough .222/.237/.289 through 94 plate appearances with a homer, three steals, seven RBI and 11 runs.