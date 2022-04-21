Tapia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

He got the Blue Jays on the board by taking Nick Pivetta deep in the second inning, then swiped a bag in the seventh after reaching first on a strike three wild pitch by Matt Barnes. The homer and steal were both the first of the season for Tapia, but until Wednesday he hadn't been taking much advantage of the playing time that's opened up with Tesocar Hernandez (oblique) on the shelf. Through his first 31 plate appearances with Toronto, Tapia is slashing .200/.200/.333 with a 0:9 BB:K.