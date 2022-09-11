Tapia went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Saturday's 11-7 victory over Texas.
Tapia put Toronto up 8-3 with a homer off righty starter Kohei Arihara with nobody out in the third. The outfielder has struggled offensively in his last 15 games, recording a .163 average and .233 slugging percentage over 43 at-bats. The 28-year-old is turning in his lowest OPS (.661) since his rookie season in 2016, when he recorded a .556 OPS in 41 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Sits for third time in four games•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Gives way to Merrifield in CF•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Sits after three straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Making third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Five-game starting streak ends•