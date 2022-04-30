Tapia went 4-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 11-7 loss to Houston.

Tapia knocked an RBI double off of Jose Urquidy in the second inning and later scored a run in the sixth. He was stuck in a 3-for-23 slump over his previous six games but he improved his slash line to .254/.261/.343 with Friday's big performance. The 28-year-old has one home run and four RBI through 17 games.