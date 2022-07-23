Tapia went 3-for-7 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 28-5 win against the Red Sox.

Tapia drilled an inside-the-park grand slam during Toronto's seven-run third inning. He later doubled in another pair of runs in the fifth. The hot-hitting outfielder is 10-for-19 (.526) with four extra-base hits during his active five-game RBI streak. On the year, Tapia owns a .709 OPS with 31 RBI and 29 runs scored through 76 games.