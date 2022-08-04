Tapia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Minnesota.

Tapia had started the past five games in center field, going 2-for-15 with a run and an RBI over those contests while George Springer was either out of the lineup or limited to designated-hitter duties due to an elbow issue. Springer is back in the starting nine at DH on Thursday, but Tapia is on the bench with the newly acquired Whit Merrifield making his team debut as the Jays' center fielder. Merrifield will likely end up seeing most of his playing time at second base moving forward, but with Springer expected back in the outfield sooner rather than later, Tapia could see his opportunities tail off over the final two months of the season.