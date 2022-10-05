Tapia is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Tapia's move to the bench for the regular-season finale ends a streak of 11 consecutive starts. Gabriel Moreno will pick up the start in left field in place of Tapia, who went 1-for-5 in the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss in Game 1 to bring his season-long batting average down to .265.