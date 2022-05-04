Tapia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Tapia drew starts in the last two games but went just 1-for-8 with two strikeouts. Vinny Capra will take over in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Collects four hits•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Looking good in leadoff spot•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Big game in Wednesday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Could benefit from Jansen's absence•