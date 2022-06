Tapia will start in right field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Tapia remains the Blue Jays' fourth outfielder, but Danny Jansen's (finger) presence on the injured list creates a slight opening for the 28-year-old to hold down at least a semi-regular spot in the lineup. He'll be rewarded with his third consecutive start after going 3-for-7 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs in the first two contests of the series.