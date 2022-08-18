Tapia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

With George Springer still relegated to the designated-hitter role since returning from the injured list Monday, Tapia and Whit Merrifield should continue to see most of the opportunities in center field. Tapia started and went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Baltimore, but it'll be Merrifield who draws the nod in center for the series opener at Yankee Stadium.