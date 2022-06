Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

With George Springer (elbow) returning from a three-game absence and with Vladimir Guerrero handling designated-hitter duties in the series finale in Milwaukee, Tapia will be forced to the bench. Tapia had started each of Toronto's last seven games in the outfield, going 7-for-27 (.259 average) with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base, three RBI and two runs.