Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.

Tapia started the past three games and will take a seat despite going 4-for-11 with a double and two runs during that stretch. The 28-year-old should continue to see more regular playing time until Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) returns from the injured list, but it's Cavan Biggio who will start in right field Sunday.