Tapia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

The lefty-hitting Tapia will take a seat against Seattle southpaw Marco Gonzales after he went 2-for-10 with three walks, a run and an RBI while starting in each of Toronto's last four games. Toronto will run out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez from left to right.