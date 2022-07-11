Tapia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.
Tapia went deep off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in the fourth inning. This was Tapia's first homer since June 20 and his fourth long ball of the season. The outfielder hasn't post a hitting streak of more than three games since a nine-game stretch between June 11 and June 21. He's logged a solid .263/.289/.375 slash line with 22 RBI, 25 runs scored, four stolen bases and 14 doubles through 245 plate appearances, primarily serving as a reserve outfielder.
