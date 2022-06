Tapia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Tapia gave the Blue Jays an early lead with his two-run shot to left field in the second inning. The long ball extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's slashing .345/.345/.586 with four doubles, a homer and four RBI. Tapia has been taking advantage of increased playing time since Danny Jansen (finger) was placed on the injured list June 8.