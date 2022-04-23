Tapia went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base from the leadoff spot in Friday's win over the Astros.

With Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) and George Springer (forearm) sidelined, Tapia has started to get consistent playing time and he's finding a rhythm at the plate, going 5-for-14 (.357) over the last three games with a homer, two steals, two RBI and three runs. Springer could be back at some point this weekend, but Tapia's hot streak could keep him in the starting lineup -- and hitting at the top of the order -- for a little while longer.