Tapia will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

The Toronto outfield became more crowded Monday with the signing of Jackie Bradley, but Tapia should have a chance at playing semi-regularly so long as George Springer (elbow) is on the injured list. Tapia will pick up his third start in a row after going 3-for-7 with an RBI in the Blue Jays' previous two contests.