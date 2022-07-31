Tapia will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Tapia will pick up his third consecutive start in the outfield, with two coming at the expense of George Springer, who is resting for the series finale after sitting out Friday's loss with an elbow injury. Since opening the second half with three extra-base hits and 10 RBI in his first two starts, Tapia has gone 2-for-9 with an RBI over his subsequent three starts.