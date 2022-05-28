site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-raimel-tapia-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
May 28, 2022
at
7:27 pm ET
•
1 min read
Tapi will sit Saturday against the Angels.
Tapia struggled to a .243/.260/.329 line in April, but he's hit an even worse .210/.258/.210 thus far in May. As of Sunday, it will be one month since his last extra-base hit. Cavan Biggio will start in left field Saturday.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read