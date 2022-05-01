Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Tapia started the past 12 games and played at every outfield spot during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's contest. That everyday role isn't likely to continue for long, with Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) targeting a returning from the injured list later this week. Vinny Capra, Bradley Zimmer and George Springer are starting from left to right in the outfield Sunday.