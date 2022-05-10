Tapia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Though both Tapia and Zack Collins are on the bench Tuesday, the former appears to have taken claim to the near-everyday role that previously belonged to the latter. The lefty-hitting Collins has now sat out three straight games, with his last two absences coming against right-handed pitchers. Meanwhile, the lefty-hitting Tapia has drawn three starts over Toronto's last five games.