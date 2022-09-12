Tapia will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rays, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Tapia will be making his fourth start in five games after going 4-for-11 with a home run, two walks and a stolen base across the past three contests. While Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is on the 10-day injured list, Tapia appears set to serve as his primary replacement in left field.