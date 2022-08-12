Tapia is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
Tapia started the past three games but will head to the bench for Friday's contest. Jackie Bradley was signed by Toronto earlier this week since George Springer (elbow) is on the injured list and will make his first start with the Blue Jays in center field.
