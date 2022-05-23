site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-raimel-tapia-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tapia will be on the bench Monday against St. Louis.
Tapia sits after starting seven of the last eight games. He hasn't done much at the plate this season, hitting .230/.258/.279. Lourdes Gurriel will start in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read