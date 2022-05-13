Tapia isn't starting Friday against the Rays.
Tapia has gone 1-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Lourdes Gurriel will take over in left field and bat sixth while Zack Collins enters the lineup at catcher.
