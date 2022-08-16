Tapia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Tapia started in center field each of the last three games and went 2-for-9 with a double and a walk, but he'll take a seat Tuesday and give way to Jackie Bradley. Though George Springer returned from the injured list Monday, he's been deployed at designated hitter in both of his first two games back, so Tapia and Bradley could continue to see work in center field until the Blue Jays are comfortable deploying Springer on defense.