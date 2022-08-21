Tapia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Tapia will sit for the third time in four games and may not have a clear path to an everyday role even with George Springer (knee) having now missed three straight contests. Jackie Bradley will draw the start in center field Sunday, and he and Whit Merrifield will represent potential threats to Tapia's opportunities in the outfield even if Springer is limited to the designated-hitter role whenever he returns to the lineup.