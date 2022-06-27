Tapia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Though Toronto still has a regular spot in the lineup open while Danny Jansen (finger) remains on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Tapia has now found himself on the bench for two games in a row against right-handed starting pitcher (Chi Chi Gonzalez and Connor Seabold). Rather than Tapia or Gabriel Moreno, Cavan Biggio -- who is making his fourth consecutive start Monday -- seems to be benefiting the most of late from Jansen's absence.