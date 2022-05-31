Tapia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

The lefty-hitting Tapia will sit for the second time in three games, with his absence from the lineup Tuesday coming against a right-handed starting pitcher (Lucas Giolito). With both Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk excelling at the plate of late, the Blue Jays could choose to open up more playing time for both players by deploying one of the two catchers as a designated hitter. If that ends up being the case, Tapia may find himself as the odd man out of the lineup against right-handed pitching in most games.