Tapia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 5-4 loss Sunday against Baltimore.
Tapia reached on an infield hit and stole second base in the second inning. It was his eighth stolen base in nine attempts this season and third this month. He started in center and could see more time there if George Springer (elbow) continues to be limited.
