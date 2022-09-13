Tapia went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

Getting another start in left field and batting ninth, Tapia swiped his second bag in his last three games and his seventh of the season. The 28-year-old has hit safely in five straight contests, going 6-for-18 (.333) with a homer, three RBI and four runs, and he should continue seeing regular playing time while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is sidelined.