Tapia went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rays.
Getting another start in left field and batting ninth, Tapia swiped his second bag in his last three games and his seventh of the season. The 28-year-old has hit safely in five straight contests, going 6-for-18 (.333) with a homer, three RBI and four runs, and he should continue seeing regular playing time while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is sidelined.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Operating as primary left fielder•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Blasts homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Sits for third time in four games•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Gives way to Merrifield in CF•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Sits after three straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Out of Friday's lineup•