Tapia went 2-for-6 with a triple, double, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's 18-11 win over the Phillies.

Tapia made his sixth start Wednesday and the Blue Jays' last seven games and came through with his second three-RBI performance in the past four days. He should continue to handle a near-everyday role in the outfield while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) remains on the injured list.