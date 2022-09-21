Tapia went 2-for-6 with a triple, double, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's 18-11 win over the Phillies.
Tapia made his sixth start Wednesday and the Blue Jays' last seven games and came through with his second three-RBI performance in the past four days. He should continue to handle a near-everyday role in the outfield while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) remains on the injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Steals eighth base•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Swipes seventh bag•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Operating as primary left fielder•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Blasts homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Sits for third time in four games•