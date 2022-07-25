Tapia went 3-for-5 with a triple, four RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over Boston.

Tapia sent Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Matt Chapman home on a triple in the first inning to put Toronto ahead 5-0. He also singled home Teoscar Hernandez in the fifth, then came around to score later that inning on a Vladimir Guerrero single. This offensive outburst comes two days after Tapia went 3-for-7 with six RBI against Boston. The outfielder is on a six-game hit streak which includes three three-hit performances, 14 RBI, two home runs and six runs scored. Tapia is batting .409 for the month and if he continues to produce, it will be difficult to justify keeping his bat out of the lineup in Toronto.