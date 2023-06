Nunez was promoted from High-A Vancouver to Double-A New Hampshire on May 30.

The 22-year-old first baseman is known for his high-end exit velocities (35.4 Hard%), but he hasn't quite translated his raw power to game power yet. Nunez slashed .309/.390/.446 with three home runs and an 18.9 percent strikeout rate in 37 games at High-A.