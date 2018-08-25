Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Grichuk is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Grichuk will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-3 with a walk during Friday's victory. In his place, Billy McKinney will man right field and bat atop the order.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Launches 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Homers again in win•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Swats 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Collects four hits Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Three-hit game Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...