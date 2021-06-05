Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-1 loss to Houston.
The outfielder hit his third homer in two games, a seventh-inning blast that was Toronto's lone run off Houston ace Zack Greinke. Grichuk's been hitting well lately, reaching base in 11 of the last 12 games. He's up to a .287/.318/.526 slash line with 12 homers, 42 RBI and 28 runs scored in 220 plate appearances.
