Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Grichuk took Lance Lynn deep in the second inning for his 22nd home run of the season. He's in the midst of a patented hot stretch, blasting four home runs in his past seven games, also driving in eight and scoring six runs in that span. Despite that, Grichuk's season-long numbers remain underwhelming as he's managed just a .240/.294/.444 line across 476 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories