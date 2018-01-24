Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Attempts to improve batting eye
Grichuk bought a pitching machine in the offseason and also took a vision training course, John Lott of the Athletic reports.
At the very least, it's nice to see Grichuk putting in the effort. He has shown very little in terms of growth with his plate discipline and pitch recognition to this point, posting a 29.9 percent strikeout rate and 5.8 percent walk rate through 1,386 big-league plate appearances. He's particularly struggled against sliders (.179 average), and that has been a point of emphasis this winter. The 26-year-old has always had exciting power, and he thinks his offseason eye training and a chance to play regularly with the Blue Jays will lead to a boost in overall performance. Grichuk is also looking to run more with his new club, according to team broadcaster Mike Wilner.
