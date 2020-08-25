Grichuk (back) is starting Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Grichuk left Monday's contest with lower back tightness, but he's included in the lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter. The 29-year-old went 2-for-4 with a home run, one double, three RBI and two strikeouts Monday prior to leaving the game.
