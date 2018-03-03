Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back in lineup Saturday
Grichuk is in the lineup Saturday against Minnesota, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Grichuk suffered a sprained wrist during Tuesday's game while diving to make a play in the outfield. He should have plenty of time to get up to full strength by Opening Day and should have enough at-bats to stake his claim for the starting right field job.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Suffers sprained wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Attempts to improve batting eye•
-
Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Dealt to Blue Jays•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Comes to terms with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Wraps up campaign with blast•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep in rare start•
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...