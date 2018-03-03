Grichuk is in the lineup Saturday against Minnesota, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Grichuk suffered a sprained wrist during Tuesday's game while diving to make a play in the outfield. He should have plenty of time to get up to full strength by Opening Day and should have enough at-bats to stake his claim for the starting right field job.

