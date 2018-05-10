Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Back to baseball activities Thursday
Grichuk (knee) progressed to swinging off a tee Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is a good sign, as it's the first time Grichuk has been able to participate in baseball activities since incurring a strained PCL at the end of April. The original timetable for his return was three weeks, and this progress indicates that he's still on schedule to return sometime in late May.
