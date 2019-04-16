Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Bat heating up
Grichuk went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's win over the Twins.
The 27-year-old is starting to find his rhythm at the plate, hitting safely in five of the last six games and putting together a .333/.385/.458 slash line. Grichuk has only one RBI over that stretch and hasn't homered since April 3, but he's currently in the three hole in the order for the Jays, and his production should pick up if he keeps making hard contact.
