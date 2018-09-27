Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Astros.

Grichuk put the Blue Jays up 2-0 in the first inning with his two-run shot off Chris Devenski. The homer was his sixth of the month and 25th of the season, marking a new career-high. The outfielder is also hitting .242/.296/.496 with 57 RBI and 60 runs scored through 121 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories