Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Monday's 11-5 win over the Yankees.

Grichuk's single in the third inning drove in Bo Bichette to extend Toronto's lead to 3-1. The center fielder later took Nick Nelson deep for his 10th homer of the season. The 29-year-old has 30 RBI and 31 runs scored while hitting .263/.303/.464 on the campaign.