Grichuk went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run and RBI in Sunday's 10-0 triumph over the Rangers in the second game of a doubleheader.

Grichuk reached on an RBI-infield single and later scored in the first and chased Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz in the second with his home run to bring the score to its eventual 10-0 final. The outfielder now has four home runs in 10 July games though he has only three other hits this month.