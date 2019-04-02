Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

After an 0-for-12 start to the season, Grichuk got going in this one, taking Pedro Araujo deep in the seventh inning and smacking a two-bagger in the ninth. The 27-year-old has hit between .238 and .245 and between 22 and 25 homers each of the last three seasons, making him something of a poor man's Khris Davis, but Grichuk is still young enough that he might not have found his ceiling just yet.