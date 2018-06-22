Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Angels.

Grichuk took left-hander John Lamb deep in the fourth inning for his eighth home run of the season. While he is hitting just .203 for the season, Grichuk has gotten regular at-bats in June and taken advantage by slugging six home runs to go along with 15 RBI and 12 runs scored.

