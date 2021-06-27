Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's win over Baltimore.
Grichuk made his presence felt in the fifth inning with his 14th long ball of the season -- a three-run shot off reliever Konner Wade -- but ended leading the Blue Jays in the RBI department with four. Grichuk ended a drought of 15 games without a homer with this blast Saturday.
