Grichuk went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in Saturday's loss to the Indians.

Grichuk took starter Adam Plutko deep twice in this one. The outfielder now has 21 homers on the season, 10 of which have come in 44 games since the All-Star break. He's also hitting a solid .298 in the second half, raising his season average from .207 to .248 over that stretch.